All Mat-Su schools will open on Monday following violent windstorm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be open again on Monday, following several days of closures due to a dayslong windstorm that wreaked havoc on the area beginning over the New Year’s Day weekend.

In a post to social media Friday, the district announced that all schools will open for classes on Monday, and that additional needed repairs to school facilities are scheduled to take place over the weekend. The district has cited a number of maintenance issues and damage that occurred during the storm, including water line breaks, boiler failures, flooding and fire suppression system failures that needed to be fixed.

The district was able to open six schools on Thursday, but the rest remained closed while the district continued to work on repairs.

According to the post on the district’s Facebook page, its facilities department is working to keep indoor temperatures up and prevent any further freezing to the domestic water lines or heating components.

“However, as buildings warm, additional leaks may be discovered or pipe breaks may occur from rapid temperature changes,” the post reads. “If additional damage is identified and a school is unable to open Monday, the District will notify families and staff.”

The school district is no the only entity dealing with repairs in the wake of the violent windstorm that tore through the Mat-Su, knocking out power for as many as 22,000 customers at its peak. Matanuska Electric Association has finished restoring power to the vast majority of members, with its outage map showing just 12 customers still without power on Friday afternoon.

As it ripped through the Valley, the storm reached speeds of more than 80 mph and flipped over semitrucks as well as planes at the Palmer airports. It ripped roofs off of buildings and caused significant damage to at least five commercial buildings.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy made a disaster declaration for several communities hit my extreme winter storms, including the Mat-Su. Disaster recovery assistance is now available for people affected by the windstorm, and they can apply for disaster recovery grants through the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at ready.alaska.gov.

