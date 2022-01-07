Anchorage man sentenced to nearly 5 years for illegal possession of a gun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced an Anchorage man to 57 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a July 2020 incident.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 45-year-old Ronald Fetuao Maefau was sentenced to nearly five years in prison and an additional three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in March 2021 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Maefau’s sentencing comes about 17 months after Anchorage police arrested him after the discovery of several firearms in his car following reports of shots fired at multiple locations around town. The release says Maefau fired at an Anchorage apartment complex — without injuring any people — and fled the scene. Later the same day, police pulled him over and used a search warrant to find the weapons after bringing him in for questioning.

Anchorage police discovered a Glock pistol in the glove compartment, rounds of .45 ammunition and numerous spent .45 caliber cartridge casings.

“A trace on the firearm indicated that it had been reported stolen,” the release says.

The release also says Maefau had previous felony convictions, including attempted murder which made it illegal for him to have a gun. The Anchorage police used the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network to help identify Maefau.

“The rounds he fired could have killed anyone — man, woman or child,” Special Agent in Charge for the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Seattle Field Division Jonathan T. McPherson said. “Thankfully, through the use of Anchorage Police Department’s NIBIN system we were able to definitively tie Mr. Maefau to this shooting. This sentence will make Anchorage’s streets safer.”

Anchorage Chief of Police Ken McCoy said “good police work” led to Maefau’s arrest and sentencing.

“This is an example of how the Anchorage Police Department and our federal partners are working to keep Anchorage citizens safe.”

