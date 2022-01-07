Advertisement

Anchorage School District shortens isolation time for COVID-19 in response to updated CDC guidance

The Anchorage School District has reduced its required isolation time following a positive...
The Anchorage School District has reduced its required isolation time following a positive COVID-19 case for students and staff.(ktuu)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Anchorage School District has reduced its own requirement for how long students and staff must stay home from school following a positive COVID-19 case.

The CDC recently shortened its recommendations for the time people need to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, and for those who need to quarantine following a close contact situation. The agency cut the isolation time in half from 10 days to five, and also cut the time for people who need to quarantine following a close contact from 10 days to five.

The CDC has said these changes lined up with evidence that people who test positive for COVID-19 are at their most infectious in the two days before, and the three days after their symptoms develop.

On Thursday, Alaska’s largest school district announced it was similarly updating its own rules for isolation following a positive COVID-19 case.

“For ASD, the amount of time to stay home if you test positive for COVID-19 has been reduced from 10 days to 5 days,” Superintendent Deena Bishop wrote in a letter to families.

If a student tests positive, the updated school district guidelines state that after five days, they “may return to school when you have not had a fever in 24 hours without fever reducing medicine, as long as your other symptoms are improving.”

Students may also return to school if they test negative for COVID-19 as long as they have not had a fever in the last 24 hours. If a student does not get a COVID-19 test, they must stay home for the full five days and can return after that period, as long as they have not had a fever in the last 24 hours.

More of the updated guidelines for students can be found on the district’s website.

In updating its guidance, the CDC clarified that the new isolation and quarantine times apply to kids in addition to adults. In its guidance for isolation in K-12 schools, the CDC states that “Students, teachers, and staff who test positive for COVID-19 and never develop symptoms should isolate for at least 5 days.”

“Day 0 is the day of the positive viral test (based on the date of testing) and day 1 is the first full day after the specimen was collected for the positive test,” the guidance continues.

People should continue wearing a well-fitting mask for the next five days following their isolation when in public or around others, the CDC says.

There are no other changes to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan at this time, according to the letter from Bishop.

The school district announced earlier this week that it will maintain in-person school for the time being as COVID-19 cases in Alaska continue to rise, but warned parents that it may close school if staffing levels fall below manageable levels.

The district has a mask requirement in place which Bishop had sought to end on Jan. 3, but it was extended by the Anchorage School Board through at least Jan. 15. Bishop said earlier this week that a decision on the mask requirement going forward will be made by Jan. 14.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Mother of abandoned baby identified
A KFC/A&W restaurant in Wasilla suffered significant damage during a wind storm Jan. 2, 2021.
Mat-Su residents begin to recover as power returns; most schools remain closed through the week
COVID-19
Alaska reports close to 1,600 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days
The approximate number new cases reported in Alaska each month, according to state health...
Omicron likely the predominant variant in Alaska, and likely less severe
Frozen pipes burst at the Carrs Store in Palmer
Power slowly coming back for Mat-Su residents after wind storm

Latest News

The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits...
More at-home COVID-19 testing kits expected to be available as the year progresses
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge