Another round of wind coming for the Mat-Su, but less intense

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds are slated to pick up again Friday in the Palmer and Wasilla area, but thankfully not as intense as earlier in the week.

High pressure still holds the upper hand over mainland Alaska’s weather.

Anchorage saw just 2 degrees for a high temperature at the airport today, so significantly cold air remains in place.

Strong winds return to the valley Friday night. Gusts will be up to 45 to 60 mph. The winds will not be as extreme, and the wind event will be much shorter, only through Saturday evening. Check out the snowdrift that was so hard Gary Howell had to use a saw as well as a shovel to dig out parts of his house in Palmer:

Gary Howell (Gary Howell had to saw and shovel the snowdrift that packed against his house!- Palmer. Jan 2022)

Wind chill advisories remain in effect for Thompson Pass for wind chills 40-55 below. The northern part of southeast will see wind chills from 30 to 40 below.

There is a change in the weather pattern coming this weekend. High pressure starts to move east, as low pressure brewing to the south begin to push north. Winter storm watches are up for Southeast Panhandle locations, as the moisture moves in, it starts as snow, amounts could be 8 to 20 inches of snow. This storm is likely Sunday.

Precipitation eventually changes to rain in the central and southern region as temperatures climb above freezing over the week.

