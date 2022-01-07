Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:07 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines announced a 10% reduction in departures through the end of January.
Alaska Airlines to reduce flights in January
Omicron variant graphic.
State expects ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases over past 48 hours, as omicron sweeps through Alaska
Alaska State Troopers
Mother of abandoned baby identified
Alaska State Troopers
Victim of deadly December trailer fire identified as JBER airman
The Palmer Little League shed at Palmer Senior Field was blown onto Elmwood Avenue in Palmer.
Damage being assessed as power is restored for most Mat-Su residents

Latest News

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at age 94
From shovels to milk, Boston residents stock up for first major winter snow storm. (Source:...
Boston prepares for snowstorm
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences