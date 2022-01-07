Advertisement

Alaska reports record high of over 3,500 resident COVID-19 cases over 2 days

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported that there were over 3,500...
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported that there were over 3,500 positive COVID-19 cases over the last two days. The single-day total for positive cases reported on Thursday of 1,784 broke the previous record of 1,719, which had been set on Sept. 23.(CDC)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported over 3,500 positive COVID-19 cases over the last two days. The single-day total for positive cases reported on Wednesday of 1,784 broke the previous record of 1,719, which had been set on Sept. 23.

There were 1,750 positive cases reported on Thursday, which is now the second-highest daily case total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s average rate of positive COVID-19 test results has jumped to 18%, an increase of over four percent in just the last two days.

The state reported a positive case increase of 151% over the last week. There are currently 70 people hospitalized — a bump of 14 more than the 56 reported Wednesday — and six of those people require ventilators. Just 27 adult Intensive Care Unit beds are available statewide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 948 COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents and 32 nonresident COVID-19-related deaths.

The spike in case numbers comes a day after Alaska’s top doctors warned of an impending increase. Though just seven omicron variant cases have been identified thus far in Alaska, omicron became the dominant variant in the U.S. late last year. Alaska Epidemiology section Chief Joe McLaughlin said that the public health lab is screening positive COVID-19 tests for an “S gene target failure” to indicate that they are likely to be from the

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines announced a 10% reduction in departures through the end of January.
Alaska Airlines to reduce flights in January
Omicron variant graphic.
State expects ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases over past 48 hours, as omicron sweeps through Alaska
Alaska State Troopers
Mother of abandoned baby identified
The Palmer Little League shed at Palmer Senior Field was blown onto Elmwood Avenue in Palmer.
Damage being assessed as power is restored for most Mat-Su residents
Alaska State Troopers
Victim of deadly December trailer fire identified as JBER airman

Latest News

Omicron variant graphic.
State expects ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases over past 48 hours, as omicron sweeps through Alaska
The Anchorage School District has reduced its required isolation time following a positive...
Anchorage School District shortens isolation time for COVID-19 in response to updated CDC guidance
The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits...
More at-home COVID-19 testing kits expected to be available as the year progresses
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge