Alaska reports record high of over 3,500 resident COVID-19 cases over 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported over 3,500 positive COVID-19 cases over the last two days. The single-day total for positive cases reported on Wednesday of 1,784 broke the previous record of 1,719, which had been set on Sept. 23.

There were 1,750 positive cases reported on Thursday, which is now the second-highest daily case total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s average rate of positive COVID-19 test results has jumped to 18%, an increase of over four percent in just the last two days.

The state reported a positive case increase of 151% over the last week. There are currently 70 people hospitalized — a bump of 14 more than the 56 reported Wednesday — and six of those people require ventilators. Just 27 adult Intensive Care Unit beds are available statewide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 948 COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents and 32 nonresident COVID-19-related deaths.

The spike in case numbers comes a day after Alaska’s top doctors warned of an impending increase. Though just seven omicron variant cases have been identified thus far in Alaska, omicron became the dominant variant in the U.S. late last year. Alaska Epidemiology section Chief Joe McLaughlin said that the public health lab is screening positive COVID-19 tests for an “S gene target failure” to indicate that they are likely to be from the

