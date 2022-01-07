Advertisement

State to shut down moose hunting around Nome

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced they will be closing a section of land on the...
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced they will be closing a section of land on the Seward Peninsula to winter moose hunting, starting Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game)(KTVF)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced they will be closing a section of land on the Seward Peninsula to winter moose hunting, starting Saturday night.

In a press release from Fish and Game, Unit 22(B) will be closed to moose hunting on emergency orders at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The unit includes land west of the Darby Mountains, which stretch north from the southern coastline of the Norton Sound, near the community of Elim.

The department said upon seeing a survey returned in 2016 that showed rising moose population numbers, the Alaska Board of Game created a registration permit hunt with an annual harvest quota of 34 bull moose for the 2021-22 winter. The fall season closed Sept. 10, 2021, with a reported harvest of 25 bulls.

This winter season opened Jan. 1, 2022, with a quota of nine “antlered bulls”, according to the release, a number which is expected to be reached this weekend. The department said all other moose hunting regulations in the area remained unchanged.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it will be closing a section of land for moose...
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it will be closing a section of land for moose hunting at the end of Saturday, Jan. 7.(Courtesy Alaska Department of Fish and Game)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines announced a 10% reduction in departures through the end of January.
Alaska Airlines to reduce flights in January
Omicron variant graphic.
State expects ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases over past 48 hours, as omicron sweeps through Alaska
Alaska State Troopers
Mother of abandoned baby identified
The Palmer Little League shed at Palmer Senior Field was blown onto Elmwood Avenue in Palmer.
Damage being assessed as power is restored for most Mat-Su residents
Alaska State Troopers
Victim of deadly December trailer fire identified as JBER airman

Latest News

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District headquarters.
All Mat-Su schools will open on Monday following violent windstorm
COVID-19.
Alaska reports record high of over 3,600 COVID-19 cases over 2 days
State of Alaska Department of Justice
Anchorage man sentenced to nearly 5 years for illegal possession of a gun
FastCast January 7, 2022