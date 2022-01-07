State to shut down moose hunting around Nome
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced they will be closing a section of land on the Seward Peninsula to winter moose hunting, starting Saturday night.
In a press release from Fish and Game, Unit 22(B) will be closed to moose hunting on emergency orders at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The unit includes land west of the Darby Mountains, which stretch north from the southern coastline of the Norton Sound, near the community of Elim.
The department said upon seeing a survey returned in 2016 that showed rising moose population numbers, the Alaska Board of Game created a registration permit hunt with an annual harvest quota of 34 bull moose for the 2021-22 winter. The fall season closed Sept. 10, 2021, with a reported harvest of 25 bulls.
This winter season opened Jan. 1, 2022, with a quota of nine “antlered bulls”, according to the release, a number which is expected to be reached this weekend. The department said all other moose hunting regulations in the area remained unchanged.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.