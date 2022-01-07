State to shut down moose hunting around Nome

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced they will be closing a section of land on the Seward Peninsula to winter moose hunting, starting Saturday night.

In a press release from Fish and Game, Unit 22(B) will be closed to moose hunting on emergency orders at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The unit includes land west of the Darby Mountains, which stretch north from the southern coastline of the Norton Sound, near the community of Elim.

The department said upon seeing a survey returned in 2016 that showed rising moose population numbers, the Alaska Board of Game created a registration permit hunt with an annual harvest quota of 34 bull moose for the 2021-22 winter. The fall season closed Sept. 10, 2021, with a reported harvest of 25 bulls.

This winter season opened Jan. 1, 2022, with a quota of nine “antlered bulls”, according to the release, a number which is expected to be reached this weekend. The department said all other moose hunting regulations in the area remained unchanged.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it will be closing a section of land for moose hunting at the end of Saturday, Jan. 7. (Courtesy Alaska Department of Fish and Game)

