Volunteers help dig out Mat-Su residents after violent windstorm

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - David Reiman put out a call on a local Palmer Facebook page and the volunteers showed up, shovels in hand.

For the last three days Reiman, owner of the Refuge CrossFit gym in Palmer, has been leading the charge to get neighbors shoveled out, downed trees removed and generally help Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents get back to business after a powerful windstorm took its toll.

The storm ripped through the Valley for several days, starting over the New Year holiday weekend. It flipped planes at the Palmer airport, damaged several commercial buildings, tipped over two semitrucks and wiped out electricity to thousands of people.

“We’ve had groups of 12- 20 adults and kids,” Reiman said Thursday. “Yesterday we had a few local businessmen take the day off and help us out for a 5 or 6-hour day shoveling.”

Reiman said his gym was without power for two days, which gave him time to assess the situation.

“And while we were without power, we figured we’d do something useful with our time — put our boots to the ground and get some things done and help our neighbors out,” he said.

A Colony High School graduate and father of three, Reiman said service to others is an important part of living in the community. He was pleased with the number of volunteers who apparently feel the same way.

He said crews go where they see or hear there’s a need, like tackling a downed tree, or shoveling a driveway covered with drifted snow.

“That’s been the fun thing, is like, a lot of these houses aren’t home when we stop by. So like yesterday, a lady came home and was like, ‘oh my gosh you guys did it,’” Reiman said. “She hadn’t been able to get in her driveway for like three days.”

Reiman said volunteers are still needed. Anyone that would like to help can message him on the Refuge CrossFit Facebook page. They can also text or call the business at 907-671-1906.

