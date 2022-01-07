Windy conditions make a return to the Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is calm across Southcentral, with the exception of freezing fog in the Anchorage Bowl. This is leading to a serious reduction in visibility, as the range of vision is less than one mile at times. The fog will take some time to clear, with most of the morning seeing visibility issues and temperatures near zero.

While Anchorage remains under fog, the rest of Southcentral is seeing clear skies and cold conditions. Most locations are hovering well below zero this morning, as the prolonged cold pattern continues. We’ll see one more day of single-digit highs before a warming trend arrives in Southcentral.

One thing to watch through the day, will be windy conditions developing in the Matanuska Valley. This comes as a pressure gradient tightens aloft, leading to sustained northeasterly winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. While this will not be anything like the previous wind event, the windy conditions could lead to debris blowing around and exacerbate issues already in the Valley. This event will be short-lived and we can anticipate most of the windy conditions to die off into Saturday afternoon.

Through the weekend, Southcentral will see a warming trend arrive that will carry our highs to near 30 by Monday with snow in the forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend!

