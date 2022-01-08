Advertisement

High winds in the Mat-Su and snow in Southeast Alaska

Much warmer next week
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Northeast winds are blowing again in the Palmer and Wasilla areas, and will be strong through Sutton and Chickaloon.

Northeast winds will be 25 to 40 mph, gusting to 55 mph. Winds will remain strong through Sunday, with a few lulls, but the wind event goes through Sunday.

Anchorage saw just 4 degrees for a high temperature at the airport today. Fog was also a companion of the day and will likely hang around overnight.

A significant storm is brewing south of Alaska, in the northern Pacific. This storm will first affect the Southeast Panhandle. Heavy snows are expected for the region starting late Saturday. As the moisture initially moves in, but will turn to rain as the warmer air spreads over the region.

The region is under a winter storm warning as 1-2 feet of snow is likely. Residents and businesses should be aware that snow followed by rain could have adverse effects on roofs and decks

This same storm system will likely produce snow in southcentral Alaska late Saturday night into Sunday.

To the west, strong winds will blow snow around and reduce visibility, and produce wind chills to 45 below.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

