Trial in Alaska university cold case death to start soon

This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - The trial of a Maine man who has been charged in the murder and sexual assault of a woman in Alaska nearly three decades ago is set to begin. The Sun Journal reports jury selection in the case of 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn, Maine, is scheduled Monday in Fairbanks, Alaska. Downs was charged in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie. Investigators have said Sergie had been visiting a friend at a University of Alaska Fairbanks dorm when her body was discovered.

