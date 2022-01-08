Trial in Alaska university cold case death to start soon

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - The trial of a Maine man who has been charged in the murder and sexual assault of a woman in Alaska nearly three decades ago is set to begin. The Sun Journal reports jury selection in the case of 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn, Maine, is scheduled Monday in Fairbanks, Alaska. Downs was charged in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie. Investigators have said Sergie had been visiting a friend at a University of Alaska Fairbanks dorm when her body was discovered.

