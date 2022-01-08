Advertisement

Your news on your time

You can watch Alaska's News Source on Amazon Fire, Apple and Roku
You can watch Alaska's News Source on Amazon Fire, Apple and Roku(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Missed our most recent newscast? Only caught part of a story? Don’t worry. With the Alaska’s News Source streaming app, our newscasts are accessible 24/7, making it possible for you to stay caught up with statewide news, weather, and sports any time of day.

With the Alaska’s News Source streaming app ― now available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV ― you can livestream every single Alaska’s News Source newscast for free, without a cable subscription.

You can also watch on-demand newscasts, news clips, weather forecasts, sports reports and our special series ― all at the push of a button, on your time, whenever you’re ready.

To download the Alaska’s News Source streaming app to your Smart or Roku TV, go to “add channel” on the main page and search for Alaska’s News Source.

For Amazon Fire and on Apple TV, click the “Appstore” button on the home page. Search for “Alaska’s News Source” and add the channel to your streaming device.

On-air, online, on demand. However the day unfolds, Alaska’s News Source is everywhere you are when you’re ready to get your news.

