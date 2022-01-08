Advertisement

Yute Commuter Service plane makes precautionary landing on frozen lake near Pilot Station; no injuries reported

The National Transportation Safety Board.
The National Transportation Safety Board.(NTSB)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A plane from Yute Commuter Service based in Bethel made what the National Transportation Safety Board is calling a “precautionary landing” on a frozen lake near Pilot Station on Friday, due to an engine issue.

Clint Johnson, chief of the NTSB’s Alaska section, said the agency is aware of the landing and is following it, but not investigating at this time. He said the NTSB is still gathering information.

The plane departed from Bethel on Friday with a destination of Pilot Station, Johnson said. There were two passengers on board with one pilot. Johnson said the pilot landed on a frozen lake due to partial loss of engine power, according to preliminary information.

There were no injuries, Johnson said, and no damage to the plane reported. Yute Commuter Service sent another aircraft out to the lake to pick up the pilot and passengers, he said.

As of Friday evening, the plane was still out on the frozen lake, Johnson said. The NTSB will continue to monitor the situation and gather more information, he said.

When reached by phone Friday, Yute Commuter Service declined to “confirm or deny” the landing.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines announced a 10% reduction in departures through the end of January.
Alaska Airlines to reduce flights in January
Omicron variant graphic.
State expects ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases over past 48 hours, as omicron sweeps through Alaska
COVID-19.
Alaska reports record high of over 3,600 COVID-19 cases over 2 days
The Palmer Little League shed at Palmer Senior Field was blown onto Elmwood Avenue in Palmer.
Damage being assessed as power is restored for most Mat-Su residents
Alaska State Troopers
Mother of abandoned baby identified

Latest News

Alaska reports record COVID-19 cases over 2 days
Alaska reports record 3,600 COVID-19 cases over the last 2 days
Strong winds hit the Mat-Su Borough again as most people have had power restored from the...
Strong winds hit the Mat-Su Borough again as most people have had power restored from the historic windstorm last week
Cars line up for drive-through COVID-19 tests at an Anchorage location.
Anchorage Health Department announces expanded testing hours, sites after ‘disaster’ led to delays and closures
Olivia Putman waits for a COVID-19 test in Anchorage
Anchorage testing measures