Yute Commuter Service plane makes precautionary landing on frozen lake near Pilot Station; no injuries reported

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A plane from Yute Commuter Service based in Bethel made what the National Transportation Safety Board is calling a “precautionary landing” on a frozen lake near Pilot Station on Friday, due to an engine issue.

Clint Johnson, chief of the NTSB’s Alaska section, said the agency is aware of the landing and is following it, but not investigating at this time. He said the NTSB is still gathering information.

The plane departed from Bethel on Friday with a destination of Pilot Station, Johnson said. There were two passengers on board with one pilot. Johnson said the pilot landed on a frozen lake due to partial loss of engine power, according to preliminary information.

There were no injuries, Johnson said, and no damage to the plane reported. Yute Commuter Service sent another aircraft out to the lake to pick up the pilot and passengers, he said.

As of Friday evening, the plane was still out on the frozen lake, Johnson said. The NTSB will continue to monitor the situation and gather more information, he said.

When reached by phone Friday, Yute Commuter Service declined to “confirm or deny” the landing.

