Anchorage Fire Department investigating Fairview fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at around 1 a.m. last night at the intersection of East 10th Avenue and Orca Street.

The fire was reported at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday at a newly constructed home that was not yet completed in the Fairview neighborhood. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the department responded with 14 units and the first responding firefighters arrived just six minutes after the report came in. Anchorage Fire Department arrived to discover the structure was “fully involved” and took approximately 30 minutes to douse the blaze.

“It does not appear that the unit was occupied at all it was still under construction,” Boyd said.

Boyd said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

