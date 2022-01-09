Advertisement

Incoming storm to bring more wind and snow to portions of Southcentral

Southeast also impacted by heavy and mixed precipitation
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:02 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An intensifying storm system moving northward from the northeast Pacific into the Gulf of Alaska will bring a variety of impacts to both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska.

In Southcentral, winds will be on the increase in the Matanuska Valley overnight and through the day on Sunday in p[laces like Chickaloon, Sutton, Palmer and Wasilla. The strongest gusts will be about 45 to 55 mph, that is *half as intense* as what occurred last weekend. Farther south, areas of heavy snow and blowing snow will be overspreading Kodiak, the southeast Kenai, and the mountains around Prince William Sound beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into tomorrow night. Snow will even change to rain for these areas Monday night, and then change back to snow on Tuesday. Anchorage, however, will largely be shielded by the mountains with only scattered snow showers late Sunday into Monday. A period of light snow may occur on Tuesday before the storm exits the region.

The storm will also bring heavy precipitation to Southeast over the next couple of days. Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and even Flood Watches have been issued for the region. Snow, heavy at times, will continue overnight and into Sunday morning. As the storm brings warmer air from the ocean, heavy snow will change to heavy rain from south to north Sunday afternoon and evening. With the deep snowpack already on the ground, and the heavy rain to come, there’s a growing concern for some flooding due to poor drainage. In order to minimize this concern, the City and Borough of Juneau is asking residents to help clear storm drains of ice and snow near their homes.

