Police investigate homicide in east Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and Anchorage police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers found the unidentified man’s body in the parking lot of the Alaska Club East on Tudor Road about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. A statement from the Anchorage Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information, including any video of cars or people leaving the area to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

