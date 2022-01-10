Advertisement

First the wind storm, now broken pipes

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:23 AM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rest has come at a premium this week for David Hannam and the other technicians at Wasilla’s Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating.

“We are getting about 100% more calls than we usually do,” Hannam said. “We’re having a lot of people that we’re just having to go down the list on, and attempt to help them.”

They’ve worked every day in the past week, restoring water and heat knocked out by the heavy wind that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

“I think the latest I’ve worked this week was 1 a.m.,” Hannam said. “The earliest my other technician started was 4 a.m.”

According to Hannam, the most common problem is broken water pipes after the loss of power.

“When ice forms, and expands, it breaks the copper,” Hannam said as he showed pictures of some of the damage he’s responded to over the last several days.

He also showed copper pipes that will be used to help a customer. Others could find themselves waiting for their service to be restored.

“The supply chain has faltered, and especially with the factories being shutdown over the past two years or so, there’s definitely a parts shortage,” Hannam warned.

Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating did not escape the damage from the wind. A piece of siding came loose from the building, but they never lost power or water.

