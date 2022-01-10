Heavy precipitation impacting Southcentral and Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As mentioned yesterday, a storm system moving northward from the northeast Pacific into the Gulf of Alaska will continue to bring a variety of impacts to both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska.

In Southcentral, the wind-weary Valley saw additonal gusty winds of 45 to 55 mph Sunday, which is *half as intense* as what occurred last weekend. Farther south, areas of heavy snow and blowing snow impacted Kodiak, the southeast Kenai, and the mountains around Prince William Sound. The snow will continue into Sunday night, but then will change to rain during the day on Monday as warmer air from the Gulf of Alaska gets pulled northward. Anchorage, however, will remain shielded by the mountains with generally overcast skies and only scattered snow showers for Monday. A period of light snow may occur Monday night into Tuesday before the storm exits the region.

The storm has also brough heavy precipitation to Southeast on Sunday, and will continue to do so again on Monday. Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and even Flood Watches have been issued for the region. Snow, heavy at times, will continue overnight and into Monday morning from Juneau northward into Haines, and Skagway. Farther south across the central and southern channels, rain will be the predominant precipitation type ss the storm brings warmer air from the ocean. Strong winds will also continue to be a concern gusting in the 40 to 60 mph range around Petersburg and Ketchikan. With the deep snowpack already on the ground, and the heavy rainfall, there’s a growing concern for some flooding due to poor drainage. In order to minimize this concern, the City and Borough of Juneau is asking residents to help clear storm drains of ice and snow near their homes.

And speaking of Juneau, the Juneau School District has decided to close all schools and district offices on Monday. City and Borough offices, however, will remain open.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.