Mayor Bronson proclaims Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued a press release proclaiming Jan. 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

On Saturday, NuVision Credit Union CEO Roger Ballard surprised Anchorage Police Department officers with meals and a donation to the Anchorage Cops for Community charity.

“As they came in today they received hot meals and a huge thank you and that’s really important for our officers to feel and hear that,” Sr. Patrol Officer Angelina Salvato said.

Mayor Bronson’s proclamation encouraged people of Anchorage to show gratitude to police officers.

“The dedicated, respected, and professional members of law enforcement throughout our city deserve to be recognized for their selfless service to the public,” read the proclamation.

