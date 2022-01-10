Pattern shift to bring warmer, wetter weather to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pattern shift is underway across the state that is bringing a return to abnormally warm conditions. Following a period of subfreezing conditons and plenty of sunshine, temperatures have warmed nearly 30 to 40 degrees from the coldest lows experienced last week. While the weekend still saw a cool conditions, the warming trend is already pushing into the state.

Many areas across Southcentral are waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s this mornings, with highs today expected to reach near freezing temperatures for many locations. The warmest spots will be coastal regions, where highs will easily climb into the mid 30s. As a result of this, a wintry mix can be expected with some areas of freezing rain across Prince William Sound. The mountains, while seeing warmer conditions, should manage to see a healthy dumping of snow over the next 24 to 48 hours. With the incoming warmth and snow to the region, avalanche danger along Turnagain Pass will increase to considerable for some of the higher elevations.

While some snow showers are occurring this morning for inland regions, Anchorage and surrounding areas will remain on the drier side for most of Monday. Our better chance at seeing snow arrives overnight into Tuesday as we tap into a better source of moisture. It’s here where we could easily pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow across the region.

Looking ahead, temperatures across much of the state will remain on the warmer side through the next two weeks. This comes as the pattern shift, displaces the cold Arctic air into the Lower 48. As a result, warmer conditions open the door for a stormier weather pattern meaning more opportunites for snow for Southcentral and a wintry mix for Southeast.

