Schools closed in Juneau on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in the Juneau School District will be closed on Monday for both staff and students due to hazardous weather. Juneau received 9 inches of snow on Sunday. According to the City and Borough of Juneau, “all classes, activities, RALLY and after-school programs are canceled.” No distance delivery or online classes will be held.

The City and Borough of Juneau offices will be open on Monday.

Thane Road was closed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday due to the high avalanche danger to the roadway. The avalanche hazard is expected to remain high overnight and into Monday. The Alaska Department of Transportation said this emergency closure will be re-evaluated Monday at 8:00 a.m.

