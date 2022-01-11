Advertisement

Aleutians get hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake

A 6.8 earthquake struck off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska early Tuesday morning.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NIKOLSKI, Alaska (KTUU) - A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Chain early Tuesday morning, but no tsunami alerts have been issued.

The tremor hit at 2:35 a.m. local time and was centered about 58 miles southeast of the community of Nikolski, and was about 14 miles deep. Since the initial quake, six more aftershocks of 4.7 or bigger have been recorded, including a 6.6 temblor at 3:39 a.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed no current tsunami alerts or advisories on its website.

