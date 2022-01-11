Icy roads in Southcentral with minor flooding possible in Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warmer weather is building into the state, leading to slick conditions in Southcentral and snowmelt in Southeast. After spending the first week of the year in bitter cold conditions, a return to unseasonably warm weather is in the works.

While temperatures are still below freezing across much of Southcentral, a layer of warmer air aloft has lead to several hours of freezing rain and sleet. This, combined with already cold roads, is leading to a layer of ice on roadways. It’s important to take caution when out on the roads today even as the transition to snow occurs. As snow gradually returns to the region, many areas will see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation with higher amounts near Talkeetna and the Chugach Mountains. While several inches can be expected for the mountains, Talkeetna likely will see between 3 to 6 inches of snow with this system.

Most of the snow will taper off into the afternoon hours, with only a slight chance for flurries to linger into Wednesday morning. The big focus beyond the current snow is the warmer weather building into the region. Highs today will make a run near 30 degrees, with even warmer conditions expected through the week. This combined with the slick roads and snow on the ground will lead to daily slick conditions.

The active weather pattern is also keeping Southeast on its toes, as temperatures warm near 40 today. So far this season, a significant amount of snow has fallen on the region, leading to snow loading, avalanche concerns and now the potential for flooding. With daily temperatures near 40 and an active wet pattern in the forecast, you’ll want to stay alert to changing conditions and watch for hazardous travel on the roads.

The outlook ahead continues to show wet and warm conditions. Stay tuned to Alaska’s Weather Source as we continue to monitor the changing weather pattern.

