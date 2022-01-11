Advertisement

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal.

In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argues that the company pursued a “buy or bury” strategy against rivals to suppress competition.

This is the FTC’s second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.

The FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who in June ruled that the FTC’s original lawsuit was “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly, said in Tuesday’s ruling that the the first complaint “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”

But he added that, though the “core theory” of the lawsuit — that Facebook is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive behavior — remains unchanged, the facts alleged this time around are “far more robust and detailed than before.”

Meta said in an emailed statement it is “confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims.”

“Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today,” the company said. “They have been good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, said the agency presented a “strong amended complaint a strong amended complaint, and we look forward to trial.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Anchorage police investigate homicide
Police investigate homicide in East Anchorage
Ryan Redington (Bib 22) takes off from the 2019 Iditarod ceremonial start in downtown...
Alaska musher Ryan Redington’s sled dog team struck by snowmachine while training in Wisconsin
An Alaska Department of Corrections file photo.
Report finds Anchorage correctional officers pepper sprayed inmates, used excessive force
According to the latest report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
Alaska sees first population growth in 4 years

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday,...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aide, 2 GOP strategists
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive