Juneau schools to stay closed Tuesday due to hazardous winter warmup

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau School District has announced that all schools will remain closed on Tuesday due to hazardous road and sidewalk conditions.

All classes have been canceled along with all after school activities.

“There will be no distance delivery or online classes,” said Kristin Bartlett, a spokesperson for the district. More information will be posted on the district’s website.

Riverbend Elementary School in the Mendenhall Valley will remain closed through Wednesday due to a burst pipe which caused significant flooding.

“The Juneau School District Maintenance and Custodial crews are busy repairing and cleaning the damage, but it is a big job,” Bartlett said.

She explained that impacted families will be updated on Wednesday about plans for reopening.

Across Juneau, warmer weather has caused masses of snow and ice to turn into sleet and slush. Driving has been hazardous across the city and there have been concerns about snow build up on roofs.

Fred Meyer, the city’s largest supermarket, temporarily closed on Sunday night through Monday out of an “abundance of caution” with “extraordinary snow accumulation” on the roof.

“We are working diligently to remove snow from our roof, and we have consigned engineering firms to help ensure structural integrity so that we can reopen the store as soon as possible,” said Jeffery Temple, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, Inc.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

