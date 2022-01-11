Advertisement

Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

The department’s National Security Division, which Olsen leads, has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has decided to create a specialized domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Anchorage police investigate homicide
Police investigate homicide in East Anchorage
According to the latest report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
Alaska sees first population growth in 4 years
The remains of a partial construction that caught fire at the intersection of East 10th Avenue...
Anchorage Fire Department investigating Fairview fire
Broken water pipe repaired by Wasilla's Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating.
Broken pipes an ongoing problem for Mat-Su residents following windstorm

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says inflation poses a major threat to job market
A 6.8 earthquake struck off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska early Tuesday morning.
Aleutians get hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake
FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, the Richmond, Va., city skyline is seen in the horizon...
EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
North Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks