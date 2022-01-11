Man suspected of homicide takes own life

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man suspected of a homicide in East Anchorage last weekend took his own life after being pursued by police, according to an updated community alert.

Anchorage police first responded to a report of shots fire outside the Alaska Club East on Tudor Road on Saturday night. Officers found a dead man in the parking lot upon arrival.

According to the alert, police responded to a domestic disturbance report just before 2 p.m. Sunday, where they learned 21-year-old Kawika Pacarro was involved in the previous night’s homicide. Police tracked down Pacarro in South Anchorage and followed him until he pulled into a dead end in a Bear Valley neighborhood at Newell Drive and Clarks Road.

Police say that Pacarro then “exited his vehicle, had a brief verbal exchange with officers, and then took his own life”. Police say no shots were fired at Pacarro and he didn’t shoot at them.

An investigation into the homicide motive and how the two men were connected is ongoing.

