Advertisement

Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says

By Paige Hill and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:55 AM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol say a glare from the sun is likely to blame for the death of two people involved in a major crash on I-40 Monday morning.

According to WVLT, the incident report said a tractor-trailer was slowing due to another crash ahead when a Ford Transit driving behind did not slow down and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Officials said the two people in the Ford Transit both died from the crash. Preliminary reports show they were both wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in the tractor-trailer were not injured.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, three separate accidents happened in the same area, resulting in significant backups and a section of the interstate closed.

Highway patrol told WVLT the likely reason for the crashes was glare from the sun.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Anchorage police investigate homicide
Police investigate homicide in East Anchorage
According to the latest report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
Alaska sees first population growth in 4 years
The remains of a partial construction that caught fire at the intersection of East 10th Avenue...
Anchorage Fire Department investigating Fairview fire
Broken water pipe repaired by Wasilla's Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating.
Broken pipes an ongoing problem for Mat-Su residents following windstorm

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
Congressional Democrats and the White House say there's an urgent need to safeguard free and...
Pressure grows on Biden to deliver meaningful voter protections
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
North Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks