Advertisement

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:32 AM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Anchorage police investigate homicide
Police investigate homicide in East Anchorage
According to the latest report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
Alaska sees first population growth in 4 years
The remains of a partial construction that caught fire at the intersection of East 10th Avenue...
Anchorage Fire Department investigating Fairview fire
Ryan Redington (Bib 22) takes off from the 2019 Iditarod ceremonial start in downtown...
Alaska musher Ryan Redington’s sled dog team struck by snowmachine while training in Wisconsin

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
'Use our tools to protect the economy': Fed's Powell faces Senate confirmation hearing