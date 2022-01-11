A warmup brings messy weather to Southeast, Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will swing through the Southcentral and Southeast portions of the state, with a mix of snow and rain, even sleet and freezing rain is possible with this system.

Tuesday will see snow move into the Anchorage area, about 1-2 inches. Snowfall amounts will be higher in Turnagain Pass and east to Prince William Sound.

There are warmer temperatures associated with the change in the weather pattern that occurred over the weekend. High pressure has departed and numerous lows will now affect the state.

Southeast Alaska has seen snow and rain, causing flooding concerns with the mix of precipitation. This mix will continue into Tuesday. Snowfall of 10 to 40 inches hit the region over the weekend. Schools in the Juneau area will be closed again Tuesday.

