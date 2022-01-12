Active pattern brings warm and wet conditions to the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As a whole, the state of Alaska is significantly warmer than the bitter cold experienced the first week of January. For Southcentral, temperatures are 30 to 50 degrees warmer than the coldest day of the season last Thursday. This push of warmer air is leading to slushy conditions and daily highs above freezing which will last into the weekend. Southeast is also seeing the impacts of the warmth, as near-record snow is melting leading to minor flooding as continued wintry mix and rain push through the panhandle.

While the wettest weather will stay confined to coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral could see a brief shot of a wintry mix into the afternoon hours. This comes as a wave pushes up the inlet later today. Take it easy on the roads and give yourself plenty of distance between plow operators as they work to get our roads back in shape.

While daily wintry weather looks possible, our best shot at seeing snow comes tonight into Thursday and then this weekend. For snow tonight, Anchorage could squeeze out up to an inch of snow, with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s. Then Saturday another band of snow pushes through the region. While this one will bring the possiblity of accumulating snow, the focus once again shifts to a return to the cold.

Highs by next week looks to fall back near 20 with overnights lows in the teens. If you’re a cold weather lover, enjoy it because the rest of January looks to bring the return to warmer conditions.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.