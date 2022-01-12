Alaska shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 4,381 resident cases reported over last 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 4,000 additional COVID-19 infections among Alaska residents over the last two days, breaking the previous record for the highest number of cases reported in a single day as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,967 additional cases for Monday, and 2,414 cases for Tuesday. These both surpass the previous single-day case record of 1,784 reported last Wednesday.

This sharp increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks has been attributed by state health experts to the rapidly spreading, highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus. Though state data shows just 20 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Alaska so far, the state epidemiologist has said the true number is likely much higher.

Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state. State data shows there’s been a 161% increase in cases over the last week compared to the week of Dec. 29 - Jan. 4, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Alaska’s rate of new cases per capita over the last week is over 1,100. That’s still nowhere near the highest rate of new cases in the country, however.

While the number of people hospitalized with the virus in Alaska rose from hovering in the 50s last week to 80 on Monday, the hospital data dashboard shows that number has remained stagnant at 80 people as of Wednesday. The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association has said Alaska facilities are preparing for the likelihood of impacts to services, due to the number of health care staff currently having to call out for being sick with COVID-19 or because of exposure.

The state also reported an additional five deaths of Alaska residents that are related to the virus, according to state data. Since the pandemic began in Alaska, the state has recorded a total of 953 Alaska resident deaths and 32 nonresident deaths tied to COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

