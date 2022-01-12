Brandy Sullivan’s family relieved as trial date approaches for man accused of murder in her death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly five years after Brandy Sullivan was killed, her case is just days from the set trial date.

Sullivan’s family is relieved a trial date is finally approaching after years of awaiting justice.

“It’s been hard because without any justice, how do you move forward?” said Tina Novotney, Sullivan’s sister.

Brandy Sullivan with sister Tina Novotney (KTUU)

In just days, Brandy’s husband, who is accused of first-and second-degree murder in the case, is set to go on trial. Prosecutors claim Adam Sullivan shot and killed her at a Campbell Park home.

“When she died that day, it’s like half of me died,” Novotney said. “You know, that was my sister, my first friend, my best friend.”

Novotney had just spoken to her sister on the phone minutes before. She was at work and told Brandy she’d call her back when she got a break.

“And she said, ‘Okay, I love you. Hurry up.’ And I said, ‘I love you too,’ and hung up with her. And that was it,” she said.

For Novotney, the trial is a chance at justice for her sister.

From COVID-19 delays and a change in the judge, to new motions after new motions filed, set-backs have piled up.

“I want justice because what happened to my sister was horrible,” she said.

Her two children became orphans that day in 2017. Their mother was killed, and their father behind bars awaiting trial. Brandy’s family is still grieving, but Novotney is using the bad situation to make good.

“I will not stop being her voice. I will not stop speaking up for her. I will not stop telling her story,” Novotney said.

She tells Brandy’s story to other women in domestic violence situations.

“I may not have been able to save her,” Novotney said. “But I am saving other people.”

In Novotney’s eyes, Brandy will never be forgotten.

“I celebrate her life every year. I released balloons up for her on her birthday,” she said.

But Novotney hopes to do that for another reason this year, around the time the trial is expected to conclude.

“I want to release balloons this year on her anniversary with justice and say, you know, ‘I did it. She can be laid to rest.’ It’s hard,” Novotney said with tears in her eyes.

The trial is slated to begin next week, according to online court records.

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

