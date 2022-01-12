Juneau man faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A 72-year-old man was charged with sexually abusing a minor that lived in the same house as him, according to a press release from the Juneau Police Department.

Juneau police arrested Walter Joseph Bennett, Sr., on Dec. 31, 2021, a day after a grand jury indicted him on two first-degree charges and two second-degree charges of sexual abuse of a minor. The release said police began investigating Bennett on March 4, 2021, following an allegation that he was abusing a young child that lived with him. Police said he abused the child over a span of three to four years.

The release stated that an 18-year-old woman also reported sexual abuse by Bennett while living with him in his home. After his arrest, Bennett was jailed at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

