Advertisement

Juneau man faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A 72-year-old man was charged with sexually abusing a minor that lived in the same house as him, according to a press release from the Juneau Police Department.

Juneau police arrested Walter Joseph Bennett, Sr., on Dec. 31, 2021, a day after a grand jury indicted him on two first-degree charges and two second-degree charges of sexual abuse of a minor. The release said police began investigating Bennett on March 4, 2021, following an allegation that he was abusing a young child that lived with him. Police said he abused the child over a span of three to four years.

The release stated that an 18-year-old woman also reported sexual abuse by Bennett while living with him in his home. After his arrest, Bennett was jailed at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, resources are available on the Alaska Children’s Alliance and Alaska Children’s Trust websites. To report abuse or neglect, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man suspected in a homicide case took his own life Sunday in Anchorage.
Man suspected in homicide takes own life
Ryan Redington (Bib 22) takes off from the 2019 Iditarod ceremonial start in downtown...
Alaska musher Ryan Redington’s sled dog team struck by snowmachine while training in Wisconsin
A 6.8 earthquake struck off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska early Tuesday morning.
Aleutians get hit by magnitude 6.8 earthquake
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
An Alaska Department of Corrections file photo.
Report finds Anchorage correctional officers pepper sprayed inmates, used excessive force

Latest News

Alaska National Guardsmen have been deployed to Yakutat as heavy snow threatens to collapse...
National Guard deployed to Yakutat for snow removal
COVID-19.
Alaska shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 4,381 resident cases reported over last 2 days
Volunteers of America Alaska is aiding the Anchorage School District by providing additional...
Mental health programs partner with Anchorage School District to provide more resources for students
Wednesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Wednesday, January 12 Morning Weather