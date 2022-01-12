Juneau schools closed for a third day, 2 building roofs collapse under weight of heavy snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in Juneau were closed for the third day in a row and the roofs of two commercial buildings in Alaska’s capitol collapsed Tuesday under the weight of continued heavy snow that’s falling on the region.

The Juneau School District said in a letter sent to families that classes will be canceled again on Wednesday, due to hazardous conditions on roads and in parking lots. This includes all classes, activities and after-school programs.

“There will be no distance delivery or online classes,” the letter states. “Further updates will be posted on the district website www.Juneauschools.org.”

The district also said cleaning and repair work continues at Riverbend Elementary School, which experienced flooding when a pipe burst.

“Riverbend families will be updated on Wednesday about the plan for reopening the school,” according to the letter. “District staff are doing everything possible to prepare for reopening and remain hopeful that we can start back on Thursday. Please use caution when walking and driving around the community.”

Also on Wednesday, the City and Borough of Juneau warned residents about accumulating heavy snow on rooftops. The roofs of two commercial buildings caved in due to the weight of that snow.

“CBJ is aware of two building collapses this morning – a commercial building in Lemon Creek and a commercial building in the downtown area. According to Capital City Fire Rescue, no one has been injured in those collapses,” the City and Borough of Juneau wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

The roof of a commercial warehouse in Juneau, Alaska collapsed Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 under the weight of heavy snow that continues to fall on the region. (Sean Maguire/Alaska's News Source)

The commercial building in Lemon Creek is a warehouse that was being used to store some items for Barnacle Seafoods, as well as some gear for the Legislative Affairs Agency. That included surplus furniture, building materials and tools, the head of the agency told Alaska’s News Source on Wednesday.

Heavy snow and rain has been falling in Southeast Alaska this week, and the National Weather Service forecasts rain to continue for Juneau this week, with chances of snow. The National Weather Service also issued a special weather statement on Tuesday, saying that moderate rainfall and gusty wind conditions are expected for several Southeast communities this Thursday and into the weekend.

“In general, CBJ does not make recommendations on when to remove snow from roofs,” the city and borough wrote on Facebook. “There are a number of variables which make a borough-wide declaration of snow hazard impossible. Each individual building, building location, and part of building has slightly different conditions that may be totally different from its next-door neighbor. It is up to the individual property owner to consider the benefits and dangers of snow removal and decide their own course of action.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.