National Guard deployed to Yakutat for snow removal

YAKUTAT, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska National Guardsmen departed Anchorage early Wednesday morning to assist residents of Yakutat with snow removal that threatens to damage or collapse dozens of buildings in the coastal community.

A Local Disaster Emergency was declared for Yakutat, and Yakutat Mayor Cindy Bremner and manager Jon Erickson wrote a letter to the state Emergency Operations Center detailing the damage and prioritizing which buildings would need snow removed first.

“Several feet of snow and ice have accumulated on the community health center that significant leakage and water damage is occurring throughout the building,” Bremner and Erickson wrote.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Tuesday, predicting rainfall and gusty wind conditions for numerous Southeast communities beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Alaska National Guardsmen have been deployed to Yakutat as heavy snow threatens to collapse dozens of buildings. (Photo courtesy Yakutat Manager Jon Erickson)

“The City-Borough of Yakutat and Yakutat Tlingit Tribe are requesting assistance from the State of Alaska Emergency Operations Center to deploy the National Guard for assistance to remove snow and ice to save our communities vital facilities,” Bremner and Erickson wrote.

The mix of heavy snowfall and freezing rain have forced the only healthcare clinic in the community to close, threatens the only water storage tank, the senior center, multiple schools and nearly every other business and government building. The letter from Bremner and Erickson said that snow removal contractors had “maxed out their resources” on just the healthcare clinic and are unable to assist in snow removal for much of the rest of the buildings that are threatened.

“We are formally requesting emergency status for assistance to save our community,” Bremner and Erickson wrote.

Cody Grimes shovels the roof of the Glacier Bear Lodge in Yakutat (Photo courtesy Lindsey Hershey)

