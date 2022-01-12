Advertisement

Spaghetti freezes mid-air in New Hampshire mountain’s extreme cold

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta...
According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.(Twitter/ Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You have probably heard of it being so hot that you could fry an egg on a sidewalk, but how about so cold that you can freeze a fork in mid-air?

Parts of New Hampshire were so cold on Tuesday morning that you could freeze spaghetti in seconds.

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.

The observatory reported temperatures of -30 degrees Fahrenheit with 65 mph winds on Tuesday. The area was under a wind chill warning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man suspected in a homicide case took his own life Sunday in Anchorage.
Man suspected in homicide takes own life
Ryan Redington (Bib 22) takes off from the 2019 Iditarod ceremonial start in downtown...
Alaska musher Ryan Redington’s sled dog team struck by snowmachine while training in Wisconsin
A 6.8 earthquake struck off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska early Tuesday morning.
Aleutians get hit by magnitude 6.8 earthquake
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
An Alaska Department of Corrections file photo.
Report finds Anchorage correctional officers pepper sprayed inmates, used excessive force

Latest News

A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy