Waves of winter weather for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow and freezing rain are making roads slushy and slippery.

Drivers in Anchorage, and over the region are likely to encounter wet snow, even water on roads after temperatures warmed above freezing for many parts of the region.

Southeast Alaska is seeing warmer temperatures, too. Juneau hit 40 degrees and that is causing issues such as standing water, and roof collapses on two buildings.

Northern Alaska is seeing subzero temperatures. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Deadhorse area for wind chills to reach 50 to 60 below zero.

The hot spot in the state Tuesday was Metlakatla at 43 degrees and the cold spot was Nuiqsut at 40 below.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.