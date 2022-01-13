Advertisement

Flying Dutchman Pastry Shop participates in the Betty White Challenge

By Peggy McCormack
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Actress Betty White passed away on Dec. 31st at the age of 99 and a new social media challenge inspired by the late actress is sweeping the internet.

It’s called the Betty White Challenge and asks folks to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name on Monday, Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Locally, The Flying Dutchman Pastry Shop in South Anchorage is participating all week long by baking and selling chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for $5 each and donating 100% of the proceeds to local animal rescues and shelters.

“We’re donating all of it, so this is our way of just donating to it. We’re taking the expenses of all the products and all that and we’re just donating 100% of it to the organizations,” owner Frieda Koper said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the sale of the cupcakes include Alaska Cat and Dog Rescue, the SPCA, Friends of Pets, Bird TLC, and others.

Koper said that since the pastry shop is closed on Mondays, they’re participating in the fundraising challenge all week. She also notes that they’ll accept more than the $5 per cupcake donation.

“Of course if anyone wants to leave extra money, we will never say no to that,” Koper said.

The Flying Dutchman is located at 2101 Abbott Road, Suite 9, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man suspected in a homicide case took his own life Sunday in Anchorage.
Man suspected in homicide takes own life
Ryan Redington (Bib 22) takes off from the 2019 Iditarod ceremonial start in downtown...
Alaska musher Ryan Redington’s sled dog team struck by snowmachine while training in Wisconsin
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
A 6.8 earthquake struck off the Aleutian Islands in Alaska early Tuesday morning.
Aleutians get hit by magnitude 6.8 earthquake
An Alaska Department of Corrections file photo.
Report finds Anchorage correctional officers pepper sprayed inmates, used excessive force

Latest News

Project Homeless Connect gears up to serve those experiencing homelessness.
Project Homeless Connect gearing up to provide services to Wasilla’s homeless population
Alaska Botanical Gardens ice carving competition
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Carving Competition Begins
A winter race to raise money to build more trails.
Merry Masher Winter Bike Race raises money for new trails
Example of a still image from a live camera in the Fairbanks area on Alaska 511.
Interior communities come together ahead of new round of inclement weather