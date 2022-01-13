Flying Dutchman Pastry Shop participates in the Betty White Challenge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Actress Betty White passed away on Dec. 31st at the age of 99 and a new social media challenge inspired by the late actress is sweeping the internet.

It’s called the Betty White Challenge and asks folks to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name on Monday, Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Locally, The Flying Dutchman Pastry Shop in South Anchorage is participating all week long by baking and selling chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for $5 each and donating 100% of the proceeds to local animal rescues and shelters.

“We’re donating all of it, so this is our way of just donating to it. We’re taking the expenses of all the products and all that and we’re just donating 100% of it to the organizations,” owner Frieda Koper said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the sale of the cupcakes include Alaska Cat and Dog Rescue, the SPCA, Friends of Pets, Bird TLC, and others.

Koper said that since the pastry shop is closed on Mondays, they’re participating in the fundraising challenge all week. She also notes that they’ll accept more than the $5 per cupcake donation.

“Of course if anyone wants to leave extra money, we will never say no to that,” Koper said.

The Flying Dutchman is located at 2101 Abbott Road, Suite 9, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

