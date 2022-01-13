Advertisement

Heavy snow through Turnagain Pass, flooding concerns for Southeast

Up to a foot and a half of snow is possible through Turnagain Pass
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The active weather pattern continues to bring significant snow and flooding concerns to the state, with difficult travel conditions looking almost certain.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska is contributing to the ongoing active weather, with the source of the moisture located well into the tropics. With plenty of moisture to work with this will lead to heavy snow falling across parts of the Kenai and over the Chugach Mountains. Combined with temperatures steadily warming into the mid to upper 30s, roads could be treacherous across parts of Southcentral.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Turnagain Pass, where 12 to 18 inches of snow can be expected to fall into Friday morning. This combined with some windy conditions could also lead to drifting snow and whiteout conditions. While the pass will see heavy snow, further north Portage Valley can expect to see a wintry mix and winds gusting up to 65 mph. The wintry mix will be felt across Prince William Sound as well, where 1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected along with some snow accumulation. However, the greatest snow will occur through the Chugach Range, where avalanche concerns will be an issue into the weekend.

The low will also bring widespread rain to Southeast, where a flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected to impact the region over the next 24 hours. While that usually would not lead to any flooding concerns, the recent warmth, significant snowpack and continued active weather is saturating the snow and leading to flooding concerns. Over the next 24 hours and into the weekend, you’ll want to watch for any flooding and stay off of any roads that become submerged.

The active weather pattern will stay with us into the weekend, with more snow for Southcentral and rain for Southeast, before temperatures fall back into the 20s for high into next week.

Have a safe Thursday!

