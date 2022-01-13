Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John D'Elia, 41, was found dead at Marx Brothers Cafe in Downtown Anchorage on Dec. 19, 2021.
Police investigating death of Anchorage chef last month as suspicious
COVID-19.
Alaska shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 4,519 cases reported over last 2 days
Empty shelves at one Anchorage grocery store.
Weather in Seattle mostly blamed for empty grocery store shelves around Anchorage
Police say a man suspected in a homicide case took his own life Sunday in Anchorage.
Man suspected in homicide takes own life
Brandy Sullivan (left) with sister Tina Novotney.
Brandy Sullivan’s family relieved as trial date approaches for man accused of murder in her death

Latest News

FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit
The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
Alaska National Guardsmen have been deployed to Yakutat as heavy snow threatens to collapse...
Governor issues state disaster declaration for Southeast storm