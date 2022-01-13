Winter storms bring rain and snow this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A messy weather pattern continues to push a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow into southern areas of the state. The incoming storms have prompted the issuance of Winter Storm Warning, Advisories and Watches.

Portage Valley could see winds gusting to 65 mph, as they fall under that Winter Storm Warning Thursday, which also includes Turnagain Pass. This area of the southcentral region could see heavy wet snow of 12 to 18 inches. Drivers using this corridor to get to and from the Kenai Peninsula should be aware of the rough driving conditions.

Southeast Alaska is reeling from the heavy snows and rain, with more rain on the way.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.