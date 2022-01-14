Accumulating snow likely into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The past 24 hours has brought widespread wintry weather across parts of Southcentral, while Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley have remained relatively quiet. This same trend is with us today, with the wintry mix from yesterday beginning to lighten up. If you’re traveling through Turnagain Pass, the activity has greatly let up, but some icy conditions will persist through the day.

The rest of Southcentral can expect to see slushy conditions develop as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This comes as chinook winds kick in later today, leading to a rapid rise in temperatures. As winds increase, we could see gusts into the afternoon hours up to 30 mph.

While activity will lighten up across Southcentral today, the ongoing wintry mess will continue for Southeast. A flood watch remains in effect through the weekend, with additional flooding concerns as rain continues to fall. We’ll see a lull with each wave of rain that passes through, with the heaviest rain remaining south of Juneau.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll see another push of moisture through Southcentral. Moisture moving in from the southwest will bring some light snow showers into the region through the afternoon hours Saturday. On average we’ll see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with higher amounts along the hillside. As the snow comes to an end, colder conditions will make a return to Southcentral. Through most of next week we’ll see seasonal conditions for the area.

