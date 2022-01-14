Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 5,500 additional COVID-19 infections over the last two days, breaking the previous record for the highest number of cases reported in a single day that had last been set on Tuesday.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 5,508 COVID-19 cases over the last two days. Of those, 157 were among nonresidents. There were 2,925 total cases reported for Wednesday — which set the new record — and another 2,583 cases reported for Thursday.

State case data shows a 102% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week compared to the week of Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, and health experts have attributed the rise to the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus. The state’s COVID-19 variant data hub shows 42 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Alaska, but the state epidemiologist said that the actual figure is likely much higher.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have also risen as of Friday. The number of people hospitalized in Alaska with COVID-19 had been hovering in the 50s for a few weeks, but as of Friday had risen to 103 people, according to the hospital data dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the virus’ spread, health experts have said.

Alaska hospitals are bracing for potential impacts to services as the highly transmissible omicron variant exacerbates staffing issues. The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association has said that more health care workers than before are now calling out due to being sick with COVID-19 or being exposed to it.

“The problem is a lot of our staff is getting sick or having an exposure, which means they cant come into work — and if they cant come into work that shrinks our capacity immediately,” said Jared Kosin, president and CEO of the association, on Thursday. “And so even though it’s a smaller number of admissions coming in from COVID, combined with everything else and the shortage that’s happening to our workforce, we are definitely starting to feel the pressure similar to what we saw in delta — not as intense yet, but it can turn into that quickly and that’s what we’re all kind of bracing for.”

The state also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday among Alaska residents. There have now been 955 Alaska residents who have died with COVID-19, and 32 nonresidents.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Alaska’s rate of new cases per capita over the last week is 1,522. Alaska’s rank among other U.S. states for its rate of new COVID-19 cases is 25th.

