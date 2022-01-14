Advertisement

Anchorage School District extends mask requirement for staff, students

The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has extended its requirement that masks be worn by staff and students, as the omicron variant continues to spread and is causing COVID-19 cases within the community to rise.

The district’s mask requirement, which was set to expire on Friday, is being extended, according to a letter sent out to parents by Superintendent Deena Bishop. The letter does not include a set expiration date.

“The total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days was 2,210 as of January 12,” Bishop wrote in the letter. “For context, this number was hovering close to 100 when my decision was initially made last month to provide for parent directed mask use.”

Bishop had previously sought to end the mask requirement early in January and make masking optional, but it was extended to Jan. 15 when the Anchorage School Board voted to overrule that date. At the time, school board members cited concern over the rapid spread of the omicron variant, especially as families were returning to Alaska from holiday travel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

