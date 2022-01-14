Advertisement

Bridge proposed along section of slumping Alaska park road

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The National Park Service is proposing a roughly 400-foot steel bridge along a section of road that runs through Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

Officials say that section is rapidly slumping amid changes in the climate. Park officials in late August closed bus and pedestrian traffic at mile 43 of the 92-mile road due to slide concerns.

The park service is proposing two phases of work. The first calls for measures such as construction of the bridge across the Pretty Rocks landslide area and a slight road alignment. The reports says road access through the Polychrome Pass area isn’t expected during the first phase, which could take about two years.

