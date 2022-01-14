Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:34 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John D'Elia, 41, was found dead at Marx Brothers Cafe in Downtown Anchorage on Dec. 19, 2021.
Police investigating death of Anchorage chef last month as suspicious
COVID-19.
Alaska shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 4,519 cases reported over last 2 days
Empty shelves at one Anchorage grocery store.
Weather in Seattle mostly blamed for empty grocery store shelves around Anchorage
Police say a man suspected in a homicide case took his own life Sunday in Anchorage.
Man suspected in homicide takes own life
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Anchorage police chief named diversity, inclusion officer at Providence Alaska

Latest News

A restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage restaurants continue to persevere through staffing setbacks brought on by COVID-19
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile in third launch this...
South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile in third launch this month
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
Heavy snow and high winds add to Turnagain travel troubles
Heavy snow and strong winds add to Turnagain travel woes