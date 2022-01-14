Advertisement

A mess of winter weather

Governor declares a disaster for several Southeast communities
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of low pressure systems are providing waves of winter weather over southern areas of the state.

Southeast Alaska will see another 1-3 inches of rain, going through Saturday evening, at its highest near Petersburg and Ketchikan. The concern is flooding. High winds will also be an issue in the southern part of the region Friday. Around Ketchikan, gusts could reach 60 mph. The state has even declared parts of the region a disaster after a series of storms dumped snow followed by rain.

Heavy snow will be seen in Turnagain Pass, at the top, with rain and slush in the lower elevations. Ponding and puddles of water is being reported on the highway. Winds are also very strong, with gusts between 50 and 90 mph in the Portage area.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

