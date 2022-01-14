No injuries reported after state ferries collide while docking in Ketchikan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reported that the M/V Kennicott and the M/V Hubbard collided while docking in Ketchikan at 4:25 a.m. on Friday.

The incident was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the press release reported that the Kennicott “suffered a damaged sponson and window.”

An internal investigation is underway, and the department reported that no crew members were injured.

The Hubbard is one of two Alaska Class Ferries, and is undergoing renovations at the Ketchikan shipyard that began on Jan. 13 for work awarded to Vigor. The $15 million upgrades will build 16 staterooms, install a galley, and extend the port stair tower among other changes.

“We need our ships to be flexible and able to provide the redundancy necessary for system-wide reliability. Our fleet is aging and we need ships that can be Swiss Army knives with the capability to serve as many of our coastal communities as possible,” Deputy Commissioner Rob Carpenter said in the press release. “These projects, along with the Tustumena Replacement Vessel, are part of our fleet modernization efforts. By reinvesting in our marine highway, we’re ensuring the economic viability of our coastal communities; connecting them to each other and the rest of Alaska’s transportation network.”

The 23-year-old Kennicott arrived in Ketchikan for an overhaul on Friday, and is expected to be in overhaul for 98 days with a return to service on April 21, according to the department. The sailing schedule was extended until Thursday to cover Upper Lynn Canal communities and legislative travel resulting from the extension of shipyard repairs to the Matanuska.

