North Pole man shot, killed in attempted robbery; man who police say was a co-conspirator charged with murder

NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - North Pole police have arrested a man they say was involved in the attempted robbery of firearms on North Santa Claus Lane on charges of robbery and murder after his co-conspirator died during the incident.

The North Pole Police Department reported in a press release that just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 18-year-old Adam Selid was shot during a gun sale turned attempted robbery that he allegedly planned with 19-year-old Dalen Davis. Selid was shot in the abdomen and later died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to the release.

Police say Davis has been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree murder “because he knowingly engaged in conduct that resulted in the death of another person.”

Selid and Davis had allegedly conspired with each other to rob the person they had set up the firearms purchase with, according to the North Pole police. According to the release, both men met the seller and agreed to purchase the firearms, but that Selid “threatened the seller” with a handgun. Police wrote in the release that a struggle ensued.

“During the struggle, the seller was able to retrieve a handgun that he had on his person and fired one round, striking Selid,” police wrote in the release.

Selid’s alleged co-conspirator, Davis, was interviewed at the North Pole Police Department and subsequently booked at the Fairbanks Correctional Center for the robbery charge and the charge of second-degree murder. The person who was selling the firearms to Selid and Davis, and who fired at Selid, has not been charged at this time, police wrote.

